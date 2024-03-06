Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,000 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZLAB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 54.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,553,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,009 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zai Lab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,784,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 13.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,258,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,575 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Zai Lab in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,068,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 62.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,409,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,136,000 after buying an additional 923,108 shares during the period. 43.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Zai Lab from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Zai Lab from $123.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zai Lab in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.50 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.22.

Zai Lab Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZLAB traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.99. 48,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,100. Zai Lab Limited has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $40.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.83.

Insider Transactions at Zai Lab

In other news, CEO Ying Du sold 8,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $218,885.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,605,714. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rafael Amado sold 19,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $509,246.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,353.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 8,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $218,885.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,605,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zai Lab Profile

(Free Report)

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.