Sei Investments Co. Acquires 84,513 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 279,107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,513 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $104,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,367,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.2% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,591,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $597,061,000 after buying an additional 578,796 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at about $215,011,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 73.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 849,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $294,246,000 after buying an additional 359,021 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,610,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WST. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $323.00 to $536.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.20.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 2,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total transaction of $724,053.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,979 shares in the company, valued at $709,708.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 64,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.85, for a total transaction of $23,077,900.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,908 shares in the company, valued at $55,023,943.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 2,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total transaction of $724,053.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,708.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,163 shares of company stock worth $26,361,334. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $355.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $363.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $365.72. The company has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 44.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.03. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $309.43 and a 52-week high of $415.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.88.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.43 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.15%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.