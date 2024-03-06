Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,181,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 758,455 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $63,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in VICI Properties by 87.4% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VICI traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $29.02. The company had a trading volume of 341,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,182,839. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $34.19.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VICI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.85.

View Our Latest Report on VICI

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.