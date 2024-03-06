Sei Investments Co. Buys 212,345 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,634,376 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,345 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.70% of BorgWarner worth $65,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,458,000 after buying an additional 74,902 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 10,257 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 12,257 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In related news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $7,020,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,148,455.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $1,144,636.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,638.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $7,020,972.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,148,455.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BWA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.12.

BorgWarner Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of BorgWarner stock traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $31.74. The company had a trading volume of 269,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,752,513. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.29. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $50.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.90 and a 200-day moving average of $35.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.65.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

