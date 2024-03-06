Sei Investments Co. Buys 25,879 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,173,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,879 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.29% of CoStar Group worth $90,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $320,866,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 343.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,140 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at about $101,893,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at about $94,633,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 51.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,477,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,764 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSGP. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.80.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $87.30 on Wednesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.12 and a 1 year high of $92.36. The firm has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a PE ratio of 94.95, a PEG ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 12.01 and a quick ratio of 12.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.81.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

