Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,168,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,908 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.34% of Trip.com Group worth $75,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Trip.com Group by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $43.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.99 and a 200 day moving average of $36.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.57. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $47.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nomura downgraded Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.30.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

