Sei Investments Co. Has $64.54 Million Stock Position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 593,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,015 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 1.67% of GATX worth $64,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 95.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GATX in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GATX during the second quarter worth $57,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in GATX in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in GATX by 225.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GATX stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.94. 6,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,089. GATX Co. has a 52 week low of $97.21 and a 52 week high of $133.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.62.

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. GATX had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $368.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is 32.45%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GATX. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of GATX from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of GATX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GATX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.50.

In other GATX news, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,000 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $2,295,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,518,614.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other GATX news, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $2,295,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,518,614.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert C. Lyons sold 19,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $2,426,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,620,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,494 shares of company stock valued at $4,746,230 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

