Sei Investments Co. Has $83.78 Million Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 977,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,252 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $83,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,026,000 after buying an additional 2,017,325 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 221.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,825,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,793,000 after buying an additional 1,947,268 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $159,602,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $160,475,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,213,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,019,000 after buying an additional 1,329,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

CF stock opened at $81.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.29. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.03. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $87.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 23.00%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 25.51%.

CF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.19.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

