Sei Investments Co. Purchases 1,481,629 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 657.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,707,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,481,629 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 1.14% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $62,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6,975.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 66,752 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter worth $217,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

Shares of GLDM traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.56. 706,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,843,331. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $35.98 and a 52 week high of $42.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.34.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

