Sei Investments Co. Trims Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,565,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 289,993 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.39% of Ingersoll Rand worth $99,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at $187,291,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,701,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,698 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,966,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,089,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,821 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,700,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,328,000 after purchasing an additional 854,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,218,134,000 after acquiring an additional 823,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.64.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 0.8 %

IR opened at $90.68 on Wednesday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.44.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.21%.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $21,638,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,290,843.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $937,368.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,398,914.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $21,638,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,290,843.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,011 shares of company stock valued at $23,243,689 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

