SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Shares Gap Up to $25.50

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.50, but opened at $27.44. SentinelOne shares last traded at $27.54, with a volume of 2,049,610 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on SentinelOne from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on SentinelOne from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.02.

SentinelOne Trading Up 6.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.30.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 62.89% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $164.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $156.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 34,021 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,021,650.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 403,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,106,053.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 34,021 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,021,650.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 403,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,106,053.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 55,983 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $1,348,630.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 349,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,409,554.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 994,894 shares of company stock valued at $24,119,957 in the last 90 days. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SentinelOne by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,554,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,201,000 after buying an additional 74,118 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in SentinelOne by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 329,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after buying an additional 74,378 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in SentinelOne by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 199,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after buying an additional 47,559 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in SentinelOne by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 247,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after buying an additional 26,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP grew its stake in SentinelOne by 475.1% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 361,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after buying an additional 299,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Recommended Stories

