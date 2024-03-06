Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires 157,148 Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Free Report) by 47.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,148 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP owned 0.13% of Luminar Technologies worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LAZR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 18.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 10,356 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies during the third quarter worth $69,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 71.8% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,041,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,841,000 after purchasing an additional 16,480 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 11.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 6,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Luminar Technologies stock opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.50. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $9.84.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LAZR shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.88.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

