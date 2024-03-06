Seven Eight Capital LP Boosts Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 206.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,488 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE C opened at $56.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.00. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $57.95. The company has a market cap of $108.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.50.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.03.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

