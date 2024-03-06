Seven Eight Capital LP Buys 41,462 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 930.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,462 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 344.6% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 548,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,376,000 after buying an additional 425,000 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $372,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 65,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after buying an additional 13,262 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XEL stock opened at $49.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.27. The stock has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $71.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.548 dividend. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.80%.

Several analysts recently commented on XEL shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

