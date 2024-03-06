Seven Eight Capital LP Buys New Shares in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 99,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,527,000. Seven Eight Capital LP owned approximately 0.08% of C3.ai at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 375.7% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 117.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of C3.ai from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of C3.ai from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.91.

Insider Activity

In other C3.ai news, SVP Guy Wanger sold 9,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $274,272.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,886.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other C3.ai news, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 45,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $1,399,690.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 727,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,352,172.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Guy Wanger sold 9,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $274,272.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,886.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,876,191 over the last quarter. 34.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

C3.ai Stock Up 4.6 %

C3.ai stock opened at $32.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.77 and a 200-day moving average of $27.75. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.79 and a 1 year high of $48.87.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 29.60% and a negative net margin of 95.21%. The company had revenue of $73.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Further Reading

