Seven Eight Capital LP Increases Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 311.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,165 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Datadog were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Datadog by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Datadog by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Datadog by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Datadog by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Datadog by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Datadog from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Datadog from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank started coverage on Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Datadog from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.18.

Datadog Stock Up 1.1 %

DDOG opened at $124.91 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,029.42 and a beta of 1.17. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $62.60 and a one year high of $138.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.73 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 2.28%. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 19,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $2,500,533.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at $38,897,694.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 19,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $2,500,533.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at $38,897,694.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total value of $17,171,885.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 247,328 shares in the company, valued at $33,414,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 680,381 shares of company stock worth $84,736,590. 14.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.