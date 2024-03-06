Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New $2.11 Million Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,578,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,481,325,000 after buying an additional 987,829 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,055,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,938,322,000 after buying an additional 489,175 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after buying an additional 42,831,405 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,063,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,998,981,000 after purchasing an additional 937,277 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PepsiCo by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,947 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP opened at $162.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.30 and a 200 day moving average of $168.95. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

