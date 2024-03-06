Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New Investment in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 26,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $693,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 494.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total value of $1,363,465.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,957.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,957.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $34,664,565.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,167,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,333,260,627.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 611,753 shares of company stock worth $73,916,005 in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.79.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

RCL opened at $128.07 on Wednesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $59.37 and a 1-year high of $133.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The company has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.80.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 45.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

