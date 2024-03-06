Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New Investment in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 35,831 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. L1 Capital Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Shell by 188.7% during the 3rd quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,224,617 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $78,841,000 after purchasing an additional 800,365 shares in the last quarter. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,951 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 708.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 485,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,224,000 after acquiring an additional 425,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 770,814 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,630,000 after acquiring an additional 28,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $64.31 on Wednesday. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $68.74. The stock has a market cap of $209.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.59 and a 200-day moving average of $64.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SHEL. TheStreet upgraded Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SHEL

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.