Seven Eight Capital LP Sells 17,356 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Seven Eight Capital LP trimmed its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,537 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,356 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $6,132,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,551,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,905,976.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $6,132,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,551,987 shares in the company, valued at $126,905,976.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 15,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $1,254,051.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,981.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,531 shares of company stock valued at $14,475,194 over the last three months. 10.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk Trading Up 0.9 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of TTD opened at $82.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.33 and a 12-month high of $94.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.63.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TTD shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TTD

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.