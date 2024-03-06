Seven Eight Capital LP Trims Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Seven Eight Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 72.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,179 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,552 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 5,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in MSCI by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Stock Performance

MSCI opened at $552.29 on Wednesday. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $451.55 and a one year high of $617.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $564.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $535.69.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a net margin of 45.42%. The firm had revenue of $690.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSCI. Redburn Atlantic cut MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $620.00 to $470.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $526.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Edward Jones initiated coverage on MSCI in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on MSCI from $588.00 to $638.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $578.21.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

