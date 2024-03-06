Shelton Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Shelton Capital Management reduced its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 49.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,022 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth $1,983,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 345.6% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at $28,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,616. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,616. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $809,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,956,007. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $151.17 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.85 and a 1 year high of $157.93. The company has a market cap of $50.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.74 and its 200 day moving average is $129.54.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.19 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.