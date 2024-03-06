Shelton Capital Management Purchases Shares of 2,658 Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance
NASDAQ OLLI opened at $76.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.76. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.94 and a 1-year high of $84.38.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
OLLI has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.83.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total value of $176,188.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,086. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $176,188.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,086. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $412,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,874. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
