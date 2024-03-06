Shelton Capital Management Sells 212 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 168.8% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 57.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 51,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total value of $4,966,702.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,907,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,596,541.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 51,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total value of $4,966,702.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,907,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,596,541.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $1,442,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,417,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,248,203.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 254,503 shares of company stock valued at $24,841,663. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Down 3.9 %

MSM stock opened at $99.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.99 and a 1-year high of $105.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.96.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.05). MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, KeyCorp decreased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

