Short Interest in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Grows By 12.2%

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,520,000 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the January 31st total of 4,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Insider Transactions at AlloVir
In other news, CEO Diana Brainard sold 41,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total value of $27,752.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 822,321 shares in the company, valued at $550,955.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,830 shares of company stock worth $69,465. Insiders own 39.97% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AlloVir
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALVR. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AlloVir by 427.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,644,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,590,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384,194 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in shares of AlloVir by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 6,597,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AlloVir by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,911,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,969,000 after acquiring an additional 863,190 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of AlloVir by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,728,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 728,002 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AlloVir by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,324,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,303,000 after acquiring an additional 650,871 shares during the period. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AlloVir Stock Performance
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALVR shares. SVB Leerink lowered AlloVir from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Leerink Partnrs lowered AlloVir from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America lowered AlloVir from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Piper Sandler lowered AlloVir from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AlloVir from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.
View Our Latest Analysis on ALVR
About AlloVir
Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.
