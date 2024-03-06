Short Interest in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Grows By 12.2%

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,520,000 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the January 31st total of 4,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Insider Transactions at AlloVir

In other news, CEO Diana Brainard sold 41,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total value of $27,752.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 822,321 shares in the company, valued at $550,955.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,830 shares of company stock worth $69,465. Insiders own 39.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AlloVir

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALVR. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AlloVir by 427.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,644,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,590,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384,194 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in shares of AlloVir by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 6,597,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AlloVir by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,911,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,969,000 after acquiring an additional 863,190 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of AlloVir by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,728,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 728,002 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AlloVir by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,324,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,303,000 after acquiring an additional 650,871 shares during the period. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AlloVir Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AlloVir stock opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.59. AlloVir has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $6.26.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALVR shares. SVB Leerink lowered AlloVir from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Leerink Partnrs lowered AlloVir from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America lowered AlloVir from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Piper Sandler lowered AlloVir from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AlloVir from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on ALVR

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

See Also

