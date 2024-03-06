Short Interest in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Grows By 10.9%

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the January 31st total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Performance

Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $55.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.60. Apogee Enterprises has a 52 week low of $36.62 and a 52 week high of $57.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $339.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.38 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Apogee Enterprises Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.23%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apogee Enterprises

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 8.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 20.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 4.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

