Short Interest in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Grows By 11.0%

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,970,000 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the January 31st total of 5,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 711,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days. Currently, 11.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AX. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axos Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

Insider Transactions at Axos Financial

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axos Financial

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $269,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 508,083 shares in the company, valued at $27,416,158.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Edward James Ratinoff sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $146,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,257,771.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $269,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 508,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,416,158.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,048 shares of company stock worth $628,435 in the last quarter. 4.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 9.7% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 642,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,308,000 after buying an additional 56,634 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the third quarter worth $1,225,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 960,400.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 48,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 48,020 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 580,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 251.9% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 182,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,904,000 after purchasing an additional 130,529 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axos Financial Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of AX stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,041. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.43. Axos Financial has a one year low of $32.05 and a one year high of $60.00.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $352.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.43 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Axos Financial will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

