Short Interest in Cenntro Inc. (NASDAQ:CENN) Drops By 6.0%

Cenntro Inc. (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the January 31st total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Cenntro

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Cenntro in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Cenntro in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Cenntro by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43,867 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cenntro in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Cenntro by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 111,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 65,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Cenntro Trading Up 0.7 %

CENN traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.37. 17,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,902. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.78. Cenntro has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $5.27.

About Cenntro

Cenntro Inc designs and manufactures electric light and medium-duty commercial vehicles. Its purpose-built ECVs are designed to serve various corporate and governmental organizations in support of city services, last-mile delivery, and other commercial applications. The company primarily operates in 16 countries across North America, Europe, and Asia.

