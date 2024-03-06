Short Interest in COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Increases By 6.6%

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,964,500 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the January 31st total of 18,729,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,395.8 days.

COSCO SHIPPING Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CICOF opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.99. COSCO SHIPPING has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $1.33.

About COSCO SHIPPING

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

