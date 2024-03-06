Short Interest in COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Increases By 6.6%

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,964,500 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the January 31st total of 18,729,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,395.8 days.
COSCO SHIPPING Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CICOF opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.99. COSCO SHIPPING has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $1.33.
About COSCO SHIPPING
