Short Interest in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Drops By 5.6%

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,060,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the January 31st total of 5,360,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of FANG traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.43. The stock had a trading volume of 123,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,851. The firm has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.92. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $185.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.61 and a 200 day moving average of $157.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 18.13 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $3.08 per share. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $12.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.76%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FANG shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,869,787 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,391,567,000 after purchasing an additional 176,208 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,266,640 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,209,617,000 after acquiring an additional 648,317 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,656,848 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,575,653,000 after acquiring an additional 112,297 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,227,655 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $965,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,968,392 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $519,995,000 after acquiring an additional 48,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

