Short Interest in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Declines By 7.5%

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,570,000 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the January 31st total of 20,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 11.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Esperion Therapeutics Trading Up 3.3 %

ESPR stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 951,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,038,957. The stock has a market cap of $282.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.82. Esperion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.71.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Esperion Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Esperion Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 385.0% during the 2nd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 695,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 551,940 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 12,248 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 289,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 39,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 120.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 413,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 225,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

About Esperion Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.