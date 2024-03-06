Short Interest in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Expands By 9.3%

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 658,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the January 31st total of 601,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Insider Activity at Farmers National Banc

In other Farmers National Banc news, EVP Timothy F. Shaffer sold 4,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $56,896.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,160.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,577 shares of company stock worth $21,883. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Farmers National Banc by 177.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 179.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 215.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 573.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. 38.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FMNB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Farmers National Banc from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Farmers National Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Farmers National Banc stock opened at $13.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.84. Farmers National Banc has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $14.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $44.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.65 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 19.57%. Analysts predict that Farmers National Banc will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Farmers National Banc Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.75%.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.