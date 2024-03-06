Short Interest in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Rises By 8.8%

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,460,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the January 31st total of 3,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,449.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Formula One Group news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at $457,449.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 139,132 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.99 per share, with a total value of $4,311,700.68. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 47,471,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,139,274.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,474,462 shares of company stock worth $75,600,119.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 299.4% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 2,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Formula One Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Formula One Group by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Formula One Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FWONK opened at $72.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.80. Formula One Group has a 1-year low of $60.95 and a 1-year high of $78.58.

FWONK has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Formula One Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Formula One Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

