Short Interest in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Declines By 7.7%

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the January 31st total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graham

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graham by 2,480.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Graham by 43.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Graham during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Graham during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Graham during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Graham Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:GHM traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $23.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,781. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.40 million, a P/E ratio of 91.89 and a beta of 0.58. Graham has a one year low of $10.77 and a one year high of $24.98.

About Graham

Graham ( NYSE:GHM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 million. Graham had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 1.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graham will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

