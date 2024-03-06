Short Interest in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Decreases By 7.6%

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000,000 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the January 31st total of 4,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntsman

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Huntsman by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,151,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,198,000 after buying an additional 1,359,437 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Huntsman by 1,864.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,205,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,418,000 after buying an additional 2,092,948 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Huntsman by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 8,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Huntsman by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 346,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Huntsman from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Huntsman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Huntsman from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.55.

Huntsman Price Performance

NYSE HUN opened at $25.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.64 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.73. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $29.90.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 179.25%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

Featured Stories

