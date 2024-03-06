Short Interest in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Grows By 9.4%

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 953,200 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the January 31st total of 871,400 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 243,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
IBP has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $165.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $188.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.80.
Installed Building Products Stock Performance
Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $720.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.59 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 47.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Installed Building Products Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 15.33%.
Insider Transactions at Installed Building Products
In other Installed Building Products news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total transaction of $823,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,972,973.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Installed Building Products
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at $864,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 571.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 195,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,748,000 after buying an additional 166,398 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,701,000 after acquiring an additional 22,743 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Installed Building Products
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.
