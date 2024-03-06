Short Interest in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Increases By 11.1%

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,940,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the January 31st total of 26,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JD. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $21.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.03. JD.com has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $48.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in JD.com by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 21,944,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $633,978,000 after buying an additional 3,482,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in JD.com by 15.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,277,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,995 shares in the last quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC increased its stake in JD.com by 277.4% in the second quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 9,037,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $308,439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642,500 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in JD.com by 2,693.5% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 6,397,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $184,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in JD.com by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,210,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $179,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,605 shares in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

