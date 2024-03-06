Short Interest in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) Grows By 13.1%

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the January 31st total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Price Performance

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology stock opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.99. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $2.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skillful Craftsman Education Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDTK. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 16,507 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology by 41.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 45,500 shares during the last quarter. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skillful Craftsman Education Technology

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, basic, and higher education.

