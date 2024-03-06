Sidoti Csr Weighs in on Expro Group Holdings’ Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:XPRO)

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Expro Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 5th. Sidoti Csr analyst S. Ferazani now expects that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Expro Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Expro Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

XPRO has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Expro Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Expro Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of NYSE:XPRO opened at $17.98 on Wednesday. Expro Group has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $25.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.46 and its 200 day moving average is $18.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). Expro Group had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $406.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPRO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Expro Group by 612.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Expro Group by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Expro Group by 345.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Expro Group by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Expro Group in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 83.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

