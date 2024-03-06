Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $2.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.62. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $114.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 9.59.



Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signature Bank

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Signature Bank by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 108,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,446,000 after purchasing an additional 22,626 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 126,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,616,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,116,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 6.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Signature Bank Company Profile

As of March 12, 2023, Signature Bank went out of business. Previously, the company provided digital assets banking services and comprised of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York. Signature Bank now trades on OTCPK.



