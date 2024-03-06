Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Stock Price Down 4.3% After Insider Selling

Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) traded down 4.3% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $16.02 and last traded at $16.15. 343,780 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 913,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.88.

Specifically, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 9,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $169,588.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 500,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,600,882.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Marie L. Jones sold 2,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $44,676.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 76,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,269.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 9,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $169,588.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 500,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,600,882.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,457 shares of company stock worth $351,247. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Silk Road Medical Trading Down 4.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.95 and a quick ratio of 6.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.21.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $47.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 36.38%. Equities research analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silk Road Medical

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 61.7% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,246,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,474,000 after buying an additional 2,002,423 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,087,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,786,000 after acquiring an additional 306,577 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,195,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,788,000 after purchasing an additional 38,613 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 10.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,965,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,357,000 after purchasing an additional 283,580 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,493,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,998,000 after purchasing an additional 31,132 shares in the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.