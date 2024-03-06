Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,267,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 180,318 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.39% of Simon Property Group worth $136,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 9.4% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 956,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,288,000 after purchasing an additional 43,023 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at about $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPG traded up $1.36 on Wednesday, hitting $151.22. The stock had a trading volume of 150,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,858. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. The stock has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.22. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $153.50.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 70.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.88%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.33.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

