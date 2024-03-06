Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Hits New 52-Week High at $213.89

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $213.89 and last traded at $213.00, with a volume of 11595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $209.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $190.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $501.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.98 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 22.06%. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simpson Manufacturing

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.48, for a total transaction of $179,776.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,522.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.48, for a total value of $179,776.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,522.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $156,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,033,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,634 shares of company stock valued at $502,759 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $2,463,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $707,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 374,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,069,000 after acquiring an additional 81,711 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $1,156,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 92,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,226,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Simpson Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.