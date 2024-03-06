Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, March 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

Sinclair has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years. Sinclair has a dividend payout ratio of 666.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Sinclair to earn $0.61 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 163.9%.

Sinclair Stock Down 1.8 %

SBGI stock opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.77 and its 200 day moving average is $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.73. The stock has a market cap of $858.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.42. Sinclair has a 1-year low of $9.39 and a 1-year high of $21.17.

Insider Activity

Sinclair ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $826.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.75 million. Sinclair had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 26.46%. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sinclair will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sinclair news, SVP David B. Gibber sold 20,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $274,691.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,949 shares in the company, valued at $25,980.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sinclair

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sinclair by 1,068.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,082,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,947 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Sinclair by 18.1% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,432,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,442,000 after acquiring an additional 527,312 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sinclair by 37.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,796,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,834,000 after purchasing an additional 489,924 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Sinclair by 359.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 618,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,332,000 after buying an additional 484,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sinclair by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,832,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,767,000 after acquiring an additional 301,510 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sinclair from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sinclair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Sinclair from $10.40 to $15.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.14.

About Sinclair

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, focuses on providing content on local television stations and digital platforms. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, other original programming, and college sports.

