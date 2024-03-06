SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Sets New 12-Month High at $50.73

Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.73 and last traded at $50.30, with a volume of 130288 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised SL Green Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.31.

SL Green Realty Stock Up 1.5 %

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.70 and a 200 day moving average of $40.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently -33.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $467,491.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,886 shares in the company, valued at $325,363.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carol N. Brown sold 5,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $227,085.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $467,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,363.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SL Green Realty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SL Green Realty by 3,073.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in SL Green Realty by 853.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in SL Green Realty by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in SL Green Realty by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

