Smith & Nephew plc (SNN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.462 per share by the medical equipment provider on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Smith & Nephew has a payout ratio of 27.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Smith & Nephew to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.9%.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Smith & Nephew Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNN traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.15. 138,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,076. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.07. Smith & Nephew has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $33.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Smith & Nephew

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 397.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 18,258.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Nephew

(Get Free Report)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.