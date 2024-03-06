Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has increased its dividend by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a dividend payout ratio of 44.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.5%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:SOI traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $8.14. The stock had a trading volume of 70,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $360.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.29. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $11.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure ( NYSE:SOI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $63.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.55 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 12.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SOI. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $324,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,178,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,812,465. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 66.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 22.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs and manufactures mobile proppant management systems that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

