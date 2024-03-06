SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative return on equity of 38.53% and a negative net margin of 117.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS.

SOPHiA GENETICS Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SOPH opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.84. SOPHiA GENETICS has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $7.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SOPHiA GENETICS

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOPH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the second quarter valued at $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 3,090.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 30,408 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 36.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a report on Friday, January 12th.

SOPHiA GENETICS Company Profile

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a cloud-native software technology company in the healthcare space. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-native software platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, applications, products, and services are used by hospitals, laboratories, and biopharma customers worldwide.

