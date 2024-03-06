Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHOGet Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.640-0.690 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $179.0 million-$182.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $184.4 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SOHO

Sotherly Hotels Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of SOHO stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.39. The company had a trading volume of 61,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,396. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average is $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Sotherly Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.38 million, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sotherly Hotels by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sotherly Hotels by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sotherly Hotels by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 673,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sotherly Hotels by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 8,738 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sotherly Hotels by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 10,124 shares during the period. 26.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sotherly Hotels

(Get Free Report)

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

Further Reading

