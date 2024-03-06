Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.640-0.690 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $179.0 million-$182.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $184.4 million.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of SOHO stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.39. The company had a trading volume of 61,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,396. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average is $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Sotherly Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.38 million, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.63.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sotherly Hotels by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sotherly Hotels by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sotherly Hotels by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 673,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sotherly Hotels by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 8,738 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sotherly Hotels by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 10,124 shares during the period. 26.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

