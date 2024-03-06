Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.640-0.690 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $179.0 million-$182.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $184.4 million.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SOHO
Sotherly Hotels Trading Down 1.4 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sotherly Hotels by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sotherly Hotels by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sotherly Hotels by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 673,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sotherly Hotels by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 8,738 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sotherly Hotels by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 10,124 shares during the period. 26.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Sotherly Hotels
Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sotherly Hotels
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Palantir Stock Spikes 6% on U.S. Army TITAN Contract
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- AeroVironment Stock Rockets To New High: Price Could Double Again
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- CrowdStrikes’s Stock Price Will Hit $500 Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.