South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.02

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0184 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

South32 Stock Performance

Shares of South32 stock opened at $9.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.08. South32 has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $16.15.

South32 Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

