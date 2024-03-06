South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.02

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0184 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.
South32 Stock Performance
Shares of South32 stock opened at $9.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.08. South32 has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $16.15.
South32 Company Profile
